Man allegedly tries to carjack 3 football players with fake gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 21-year-old New Mexico man is accused of trying to carjack three football players with a fake gun.

Police say Angelo Martinez stopped the players as they were leaving football practice and asked for a ride, KRQE reports.

After agreeing, Martinez allegedly pulled the fakeĀ gun on them.

When he went to grab one player’s phone, they tackled him and held him down until police arrived.