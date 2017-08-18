× Man allegedly punched, kicked girlfriend after his brownies were eaten

ODESSA, Texas — A Texas man is accused of punching and kicking his 42-year-old girlfriend after someone ate his brownies.

On July 16, police responded to a local hospital in reference to an assault victim, CBS 7 reports.

Following an investigation, police learned that 35-year-old Jason Eric Gonzales baked brownies for the victim. After finding out that someone ate some of the brownies, Gonzales became irate and punched the victim in the chest and kicked her in the ankle.

Officers confirmed that in the past 12 months, Gonzales had assaulted his girlfriend two times — even threatening to kill her and her family for reporting a previous incident.

Gonzales is charged with retaliation, continuous violence against family causing bodily injury and COC-child support.