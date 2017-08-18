× Lewisville man uses sick wife as excuse to get into house, assault homeowner

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A 24-year-old Lewisville man is accused of using his wife’s sickness to gain access into a house and rob the homeowner, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, Yadkin County deputies received a report of a robbery on Old Stage Road in Yadkinville. They say the suspect, identified as Christian Thomas Messick, arrived at the house and asked to use the phone, telling the homeowner that his wife was sick.

After gaining entry, Messick allegedly assaulted and grabbed the victim’s wallet before leaving in a vehicle.

Messick was arrested and charged Thursday with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses, one count of common law robbery and one count of larceny.

He is in jail on a $10,000 secured bond.