GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For the first time, the Guilford County Family Justice Center got the chance to change kids lives through summer camp.

The week-long camp is called Camp Hope and the 36 campers who attended have all been impacted by domestic abuse.

The camp which took place at YMCA's Camp Weaver in Greensboro is designed to give the Guilford County kids the guidance, tools and hope they need to continue life on a positive path.