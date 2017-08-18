Greensboro, High Point ministers claim not enough is being done prevent violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Representative Amos Quick, along with ministers and community leaders from both Greensboro and High Point, gathered Friday morning to discuss violence in both cities.

Clergy leaders questioning both cities responses to it say there needs to be more preventive measures taken by police.

“Our city’s response has been underwhelming and unacceptable and can no longer be tolerated. We call on the elected and leadership of this community and we ask the question...where is your leadership on the issues of violence, murders and unsolved murders,” Quick said.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn also attended the press conference and weighed in afterwards.

“I would like to commend these faith leaders. For finally stepping up and joining other faith leaders who have been talking about this for well over a year. They have the perfect opportunity from their pulpits to say that this is unacceptable. That we need to join together in a partnership with the city, with the police department, with the neighborhoods to solve these crimes. I believe they have been silent,” she said.

There was a heated exchange afterwards between Quick and Vaughn, along with Greensboro City Councilwoman Mary Abuzuaiter and some clergy members.

The impromptu exchange took place moments after a news conference at Governmental Plaza in downtown Greensboro.

The clergy there claim not enough is being done to prevent violence and argue city leaders need to step up.

“How many times have you and I sat down,” mentioned Quick during the exchange.

“I am you representative,” he went on to say.

“I have not spoken directly to you and you have not spoken directly to me either,” Vaughn would later reply.

According to Greensboro police, so far in Greensboro, there has been 29 homicides, compared to the 39 all of last year.

High Point police tell FOX8 that there have been 15 homicides compared to 7 last year.

Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott declined to comment directly on what clergy members had to say but said it part, “Only a community effort can help prevent and reduce crime.”

High Point Police Chief Ken Shultz released a statement, which said in part, “While we maintain focus on reactive work, it is also important to understand that the HPPD continues to be engaged in preventive efforts.”

