Confederate monument in downtown Winston-Salem vandalized

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Confederate monument in downtown Winston-Salem was found vandalized on Friday night, but has been cleaned up.

The monument stands at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets. The vandalism was cleaned up shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

The vandalism comes nearly a week after a group of neo-Nazis and white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, Va. to oppose the Robert E. Lee statue removal and clashed violently with counterprotesters. Heather Heyer, 32, died after a car rammed into a group of counterprotesters.