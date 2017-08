× Body found on I-77 in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers and Surry County deputies are investigating after a body was found on Interstate-77 near Dobson Friday morning.

The person was found around 4 a.m.

The northbound lanes are closed between exits 97 and 98 — just south of the Highway 89 exit.

Officials expect lanes to reopen around 6:45 a.m.