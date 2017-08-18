Authorities seize $57,000 worth of marijuana plants growing around Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities have seized $57,000 worth of marijuana plants growing around Yadkin County, but no arrests have been made.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Bureau of Investigation, the Yadkinville Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Air Wing conducted a marijuana plant eradication on Thursday.

The eradication resulted in the seizure of marijuana plants with a street value of $57,000, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies have not released details about any possible suspects.