‘Art of the Deal’ ghostwriter predicts Trump will resign

The ghostwriter of “The Art of the Deal” thinks President Donald Trump will eventually call it quits.

Tony Schwartz, the man behind Trump’s 1987 memoir, took to Twitter on Wednesday to vocalize his forecast for Trump’s political future.

“The circle is closing at blinding speed,” Schwartz tweeted. “Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice.”

The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “Trump’s presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner.”

Trump's presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

While working on the memoir in the 1980s, Schwartz spent 18 months with Trump. Over the past few years, he has been an outspoken critic of the former businessman, now President.

“I put lipstick on a pig,” he told The New Yorker last year, adding that he feels “a deep sense of remorse” for “presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is.”

This is not the first time Schwartz has made predictions about Trump’s presidency. In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in May, Schwartz also said he believed Trump will resign and then declare victory.

“I surely believe that at some point over the next period of time, he’s going to have to figure out a way to resign,” Schwartz said. “The reason he’s going to do that, as opposed to go through what could be an impeachment process or a continuing humiliation, is that he wants to figure out a way, as he has done all his career, to turn a loss into a victory. So he will declare victory when he leaves.”