2-year-old chokes to death on grapes

DETROIT — A Michigan mother is urging others to learn first aid after her 2-year-old son died after choking on two grapes.

Emma Carver and her son, Ayyan Umar, were grocery shopping last week when the toddler tried to eat the grapes in the cart, WXYZ reports.

Carver was looking at other items when she heard the 2-year-old make choking sounds.

Immediately, she started hitting him on the back.

“I even threw the cheese down and I started banging on him,” Ayyan’s mom Emma Carver said. “But it wasn’t getting it out, so it had to be lodged.”

One shopper called 911, while another tried to perform CPR on Ayyan.

Crews were able to remove one grape, but the boy died before arriving at the hospital.

“I was feeling like maybe it was a bad dream, maybe somebody gonna wake me up,” father Mohammad Umar told the station. “He sleeps on my chest. I see him everywhere.”