17-year-old accidentally shot in back, killed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 17-year-old was accidentally shot in the back and killed Thursday evening, according to a press release.

Officers responded to 4265 Wakeman Drive around 7:12 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Daquain Blackwell beside a vehicle in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation showed that Blackwell had been in the right-front passenger seat along with three other people. All the occupants knew each other, the release said.

Jabhari Robinson, 26, had been sitting in the rear passenger area and had a 9 mm handgun in the vehicle, which he accidentally fired — striking Blackwell in the back.

Blackwell died due to injuries sustained from the gunshot wound.

Robinson was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.