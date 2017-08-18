American killed in Spain terror attacks, State Department says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARCELONA, Spain -- United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed Friday morning that at least one American was killed in the terrorist attacks in Spain.

In the early hours of Friday morning, police intercepted a group of five attackers in Cambrils, 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Barcelona.

According to a spokeswoman for Catalonia's president, police engaged in a shootout with the five attackers after they drove an Audi A3 into several pedestrians. All five were shot dead by police, four of them by one officer, police said.

A woman subsequently died from her injuries, Catalan emergency services said, taking the number of dead in both attacks to 14.

Photos showed the black Audi, flipped upside down with its windows smashed out, being removed from the scene.

Catalan police tweeted that the suspects "carried an ax and knives in the car and belts with false explosives attached to the body," adding that before being shot they had wounded a person in the face with a knife.

Alex Folch, 28, said he saw the immediate aftermath of the shootout from his holiday apartment on the fifth floor of the Club Nautic Cambrils, on the Consulat de Mar.

He said he saw three people lying on the ground surrounded by police, one with what appeared to be "a metallic kind of belt" around the waist.

Folch said he could see snipers on the roof beside him and later heard controlled explosions conducted by police.

Carnage in Barcelona

The first attack began Thursday afternoon, in one of Barcelona's most popular tourist districts.

A white van with blue markings careered into terrified crowds on Las Ramblas, Barcelona's feted thoroughfare, when the street was packed with locals and tourists. At least 13 people were killed and more than 100 injured. The driver of the van fled on foot and was believed to be still at large on Friday.

"I saw people flying into the air and everyone was running into the shops on either side," witness Ali Shirazinia told CNN. He saw the van drive past him.

Shirazinia said the driver appeared to be driving "in a zig-zag motion" as fast as he could, trying to hit as many people as possible. "It was just a really, really horrific scene of immediate carnage," he said.

Thirteen people were killed, with the death toll expected to rise, while about 100 others were injured.

The ISIS media wing, Amaq, has said the Barcelona attackers were "soldiers of the Islamic State," but stopped short of explicitly claiming responsibility for the attacks or providing evidence for their claims.

A car later ran over police officers at a checkpoint in Barcelona. Trapero said Friday that one of the occupants of the car was found to have been stabbed. He added that there was no link to any of the other incidents.

Sec. Tillerson confirms death of US citizen in terrorist attacks in #Spain; expresses sympathies & offers thoughts and prayers. #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/Qslz4gKKd2 — Department of State (@StateDept) August 18, 2017