‘You shot a mother in front of her child’: Crying baby found near body of NC woman

GREEN SEA, S.C. — Police in South Carolina found the body of a 31-year-old North Carolina woman alongside her crying baby inside a parked car early Tuesday morning.

Latosha Nicole Lewis, of Tabor City, was found dead from a gunshot wound shortly after midnight. According to WMBF. Authorities say her baby’s cries led a neighbor to the discovery.

Lewis’ six children were taken into the custody of the Department of Social Services, Myrtle Beach Online reports.

Police currently have no suspects in Lewis’ death.

“Turn yourself in; what you did was wrong. You shot a mother in front of her child, her 6-month-old baby. You need to turn yourself in,” said Lewis’ friend Lorea Arthur.