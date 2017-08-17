× Woman, child stabbed in Eden; suspect shot by police

EDEN, N.C. — A woman and child were stabbed in Eden Thursday afternoon, according to Eden police Lt. Clint Simpson.

The stabbing happened near the intersection of South New Street and Georgia Avenue.

A few blocks away, there was an altercation that ended with police shooting the suspect.

The suspect is being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

There is no word on the conditions of the woman or child.

Eden police have not released the identities of the victims or the suspect.