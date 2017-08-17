× Woman accused of driving drunk with unrestrained child in back seat

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 31-year-old Florida woman is accused of driving drunk with an unrestrained toddler in the back seat.

A tow truck driver saw Brandy Lerma swerving all over the road in Boynton Beach Saturday night, WPEC reports. Lerma nearly hit four cars, the driver said.

When pulled over, a responding deputy smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and saw a 3-year-old standing in the back seat.

Following two breathalyzer tests, Lerma registered a blood alcohol content of .200 and .187, more than twice the state’s legal limit.

The 31-year-old admitted to taking Percocet and Xanax, as well as drinking two fireballs, the station reports.