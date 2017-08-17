Winston-Salem police investigating 21 car break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are reminding people to lock their cars and not leave any valuables inside.

The police department received 21 reports of car break-ins in the southern part of the city on Thursday. Multiple neighborhoods near N.C. 150 were targeted.

Annette Galeas lives on Village Place. She found stuff scattered inside her car this morning as well as throughout her street.

“Clothes in the middle of the street, like a T-shirt,” Galeas said. “There was a towel left on my mailbox, a checkbook in the street. It was scattered randomly, that's when I realized it was more of a series of break-ins.”

Winston-Salem officers collected fingerprints from some of the cars on her street.

The Mash family found their unlocked car in a similar state on Lois Street. They located some of their items in the road but valuables, like a laptop, were gone.

Winston-Salem police say nine times out of 10, cars that get broken into are left unlocked.

Both Galeas and the Mash family say they learned their lesson and are now hoping the person or people who did this do too.

“If you spent your time doing something of value you could probably make more money just working a good job,” Travis Mash said.

Now, Winston-Salem police are using the evidence collected to follow up on leads.