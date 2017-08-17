Winston-Salem faith leaders gather for vigil in light of Charlottesville unrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- On Thursday, faith leaders from across Winston-Salem gathered at Temple Emanuel for a vigil in light of the recent unrest in Charlottesville.

“I’m going to do something that I don’t typically do, which I’m going to take out a Torah that we have,” said Rabbi Mark Cohn, as he sat near the front of the church.

Cohn says he uses the Torah as a teaching tool, but this is first time he has taken it out.

“Anytime I talk about the Torah there’s a lot of emotion tied to it. The Torah is a witness to what happened and we’re witnesses today,” he said.

He hopes that after what unfolded in Charlottesville that it can also be used in a much larger context.

“We as Jews or blacks, whites… we all have history, have histories in us,” he said.

This past weekend was a weekend filled with protests and violence, along with tears and reflection after three people were killed.

Now, just days after, faith leaders and the community are coming together at Temple Emanuel in search of some resolve.

“I think after a tragedy that happened this past weekend in Charlottesville, immediately there’s a sense of 'What can we do and how do we do something?' and people want to be together. A group of faith leaders felt, well, let’s let this come from us. Let us help to lead the discussion,” Cohn said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video