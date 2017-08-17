Why leaving a water bottle in your car could be dangerous

An Idaho Power Company’s employee’s startling discovery shows that leaving a water bottle in your car might not be as harmless as once thought.

Dioni Amuchastegui was on his lunch break when he noticed smoke coming from inside his truck.

“I looked over and noticed light was being refracted through a water bottle and starting to catch the seat on fire,” he says in an Idaho Power Facebook post.

David Richardson of the Midwest Fire Department in Oklahoma added that the sunlight “uses the liquid and the clear material to develop a focused beam, and sure enough, it can actually cause a fire.”

During a test by the department, the sunlight magnified through a bottle of water reached 250 degrees, KFOR reports.

Fire officials say the heat can cause interior materials to potentially catch fire and recommend keeping water bottles out of unattended vehicles.