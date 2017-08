Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lots of children have a very simple pallet -- chicken nuggets, French fries, and juice.

But experts say exposing your child to a variety of foods in their first two years can help prevent them from becoming a picky eater.

So, put everything on the menu.

Give your child a chance to taste as many flavors as possible.

By exposing them to a large variety of foods, they are more likely to eat more adventurously, even when they hit the picky stage.