Tanzanian children brought to US by Samaritan’s Purse after bus crash head home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sounds of celebration could be heard at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro Thursday.

After a long road to recovery, three Tanzanian children flew home three months after a school bus crash there killed 32 of their classmates on May 6.

The school bus plunged down a ravine also killing two teachers and the driver.

Samaritan’s Purse flew the children to the United States to get the best treatment for their severe injuries – their mothers by their side.

For three months, the children have been in rehab at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Grace Christopher’s daughter, Doreen, survived the crash. She said the recovery was initially expected to take six months to a year. However, the children made tremendous progress earlier than expected.

They were in Greensboro Thursday to board the same DC-8 aircraft that brought the children to the United States in May.

“I’m excited to go home because of my friends and family,” said Wilson Tarimo, one of the surviving children.

Drew Privette, deputy director of international projects with Samaritan’s Purse, tells FOX8 that the organization is also sending educational materials and medical supplies.

The medical supplies will go to three hospitals in Tanzania.

At the time of the accident, doctors knew how to perform the surgeries, but didn’t have the equipment to do so.