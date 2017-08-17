Reidsville man charged with shooting at social worker files lawsuit against Sheriff Page

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A Reidsville man who allegedly shot into the car of a Rockingham County social worker has filed a $23 million federal lawsuit against Sheriff Sam Page, the sheriff’s department and department of social services.

Christopher Lee Neal, 42, mailed the filing to the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina from the Alamance County Detention Center on July 12. The verified complaint and swearing of obligations was signed on June 30.

The complaint states that the suit was filed in accordance to “Section 1983” – a federal law that allows lawsuits for the violation of constitutional rights.

Neal alleged in the complaint that his children were unlawfully placed with the foster care system and that law enforcement entered his home without a search warrant or proper documentation, causing mental and emotional distress.

