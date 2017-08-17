Police investigating shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Greensboro Wednesday evening, according to a press release.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Bessemer Avenue around 7:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers found a victim who was taken to a local hospital.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown.

There is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.