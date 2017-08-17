× North Carolina father accused of leaving his five children alone to work

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man is in jail facing child abuse charges for allegedly leaving his five children under age 8 at home alone all day on Tuesday, according to WTVD.

Raleigh police say the man was at work. Victor Alonzo King, 30, lists his employer as Chipotle.

When WTVD called the Chipotle nearest King’s North Raleigh home, a woman who identified herself as the manager said she had power of attorney for King.

She wouldn’t say whether he worked at the store she manages but she did say he left his children with a neighbor who had kept them before and that the neighbor then left the children alone.

King is the father of all five children according to court documents obtained by WTVD.

