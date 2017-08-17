× NC man allegedly tried to abduct kids by pulling them over fence at preschool

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested Wednesday, accused of grabbing two students and trying to pull them over a fence at a preschool in Chapel Hill, WTVD reports.

Teachers quickly intervened and broke up the incident. The suspect fled, but officers stopped him a short distance from the school and he was arrested.

Richard Donnell Mangum, 48, is charged with two counts of simple assault, two counts of communicating threats, and two counts of child abduction.

The attempted abduction happened shortly after noon.

Chapel Hill police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Montessori Academy at 1510 E. Franklin St. The caller said a man had walked to the fence around the school and was threatening to physically harm students.

Mangum then reportedly grabbed two students and tried to pull them over the fence.

Children ages 1 through 6 attend the school, officials say.

Mangum is in jail on a $40,000 secured bond.