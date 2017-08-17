Multiple people injured van hits crowd near tourist spot in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — A van has plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, causing several injuries, local police say.

The incident took place near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, which has been sealed off, according to a Catalan police spokesman.

Two armed men entered a nearby restaurant after the crash, and multiple shots were heard, according to CNN.

Authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

“There was a loud noise and everybody ran for cover,” Marc Esparcia told the BBC. “There were a lot people, lots of families [at the site], this is one of the most visited sites in Barcelona.”

Reuters reported that Catalan emergency services have requested the closure of metro and train stations in the vicinity of the incident. Police told people to avoid the area.

A witness told local media the situation was “very tense” and that all surrounding shops were being evacuated. The witness said at least eight ambulances were at the scene. Emergency services said the area had been cordoned off and all public transportation stopped.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted: “In contact with all administrations. Priority: tend to the injured in Las Ramblas and facilitate the work of security forces.”

The US Consulate in Barcelona posted on Twitter: “We are aware of a reported incident at Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Please avoid the area and monitor local police @mossos for updates.”

Can't believe this I'm on Ramblas, heard screaming & whole street ran- a car believed drove in2crowd- had walked down 10secs earlier pic.twitter.com/LPGBCYupfv — Aamer Anwar (@AamerAnwar) August 17, 2017