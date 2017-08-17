Master Yogi Berra, Greensboro Grasshoppers dog, dies of cancer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Master Yogi Berra, the popular black Labrador retriever who is one of the faces of the Greensboro Grasshoppers franchise, has died of cancer, the team announced in a press release.

“Unfortunately, Yogi has gotten progressively worse in the last few weeks and we didn’t want to see him suffer any longer,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. “He was an incredible member of our team and we are deeply saddened by his death.”

He turned nine in April. He is the younger brother of Miss Babe Ruth, the Hoppers’ original bat-fetching dog.

“I want to thank all the people who have kept Yogi in their thoughts and prayers since he has been ill. It is incredibly difficult to lose a member of your family, but I know he is now in a great game of fetch in Heaven,” Moore said.

On Aug. 18, the Grasshoppers will have a nine-inning celebration of Master Yogi Berra’s life. The team will show a tribute video following the conclusion of the game.