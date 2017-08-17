High Point robbery suspect accidentally shoots himself

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have arrested two men in connection to a robbery in High Point and one of the suspects accidentally shot himself.

Justin W. Johnson, 33, and Deniro V. York, 20, both of High Point, face charges in the incident, which was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Hill Street.

Officers were called to the scene and set up a K-9 search team in the 1100 block of Worth Street, according to a High Point police press release.

Johnson, the robbery suspect, was found in a vehicle fleeing the area with another man, according to police. Johnson had accidentally shot himself in the right calf while fleeing the scene of the robbery.

Johnson faces charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony breaking and entering.

Police said he will be medically treated and then taken to a magistrate for a bond amount and set court date.

York faces a charge of felonious accessory after the fact. He was jailed in High Point under a $2,500 bond and has court planned for Sept. 18.