Friends of Winston-Salem homicide victim offer $3k reward for information leading to an arrest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Friends of a Winston-Salem homicide victim are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Officers were called to 133 Columbine Drive around 6 p.m. July 18 and found Jack Eugene Atkins dead inside the apartment.

Investigators said Atkins sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Surveillance cameras captured a man trying to use Atkins' financial transaction cards in the Mocksville and Lexington areas a short time after the homicide, police said.

In addition to the reward money from the victim’s friends, CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with any information about the homicide can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.