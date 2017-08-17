Falcons’ new stadium will feature Chick-fil-A stand, which will be closed on Sundays

ATLANTA -- It's a well-known fact that Chick-fil-A is closed on Sunday -- but someone should probably tell that to the Atlanta Falcons.
With Chick-fil-A's headquarters being in Atlanta, it only makes sense the team's new billion-dollar Mercedes-Benz Stadium have a stand on-site.
But, there's one problem: it will only be open for one of the team's eight home games -- a Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 7.
In a statement released to WSB-TV, Chick-fil-A says the move gives them "the chance to serve customers at a number of events" taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the year.
“We’re always looking for ways to get Chick-fil-A to our loyal and passionate customers in the most convenient and personal ways. What better place than at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, particularly with the upcoming Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Atlanta United matches. We’re excited to have the chance to serve customers at a number of other events taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the year, including non-Sunday Falcons games, concerts, and the many other marquee events this best-in-class venue will host.”
Zaxby's recently signed a five-year deal to be the official chicken of the Falcons, but fans can't get that, either as its products are not currently available at the stadium.