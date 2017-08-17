Falcons’ new stadium will feature Chick-fil-A stand, which will be closed on Sundays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- It's a well-known fact that Chick-fil-A is closed on Sunday -- but someone should probably tell that to the Atlanta Falcons.

With Chick-fil-A's headquarters being in Atlanta, it only makes sense the team's new billion-dollar Mercedes-Benz Stadium have a stand on-site.

But, there's one problem: it will only be open for one of the team's eight home games -- a Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 7.

In a statement released to WSB-TV, Chick-fil-A says the move gives them "the chance to serve customers at a number of events" taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the year.

“We’re always looking for ways to get Chick-fil-A to our loyal and passionate customers in the most convenient and personal ways. What better place than at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, particularly with the upcoming Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Atlanta United matches. We’re excited to have the chance to serve customers at a number of other events taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the year, including non-Sunday Falcons games, concerts, and the many other marquee events this best-in-class venue will host.”

Zaxby's recently signed a five-year deal to be the official chicken of the Falcons, but fans can't get that, either as its products are not currently available at the stadium.

Zaxby's now the official chicken of the Falcons. That doesn't mean Chick Fil-A isn't in the new stadium. It is closed on Sundays, however. pic.twitter.com/TfCIa3rz5T — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 16, 2017