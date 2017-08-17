Duke Chapel’s Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue vandalized

DURHAM, N.C. — A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that is part of Duke Chapel has been vandalized, WTVD reports.

It was discovered Thursday morning that the statue on Duke University’s campus had been defaced.

The statue is one of 10 historical figures adorning the exterior of the chapel, according to Duke Today.

“Duke Chapel is a place of sanctuary and refuge that belongs to every member of the Duke community,” Duke President Vincent E. Price said in a statement. “Each of us deserves a voice in determining how to address the questions raised by the statues of Robert E. Lee and others, and confront the darker moments in our nation’s history.”

Lee’s figure has adorned the entrance of Duke Chapel since 1932. He is positioned between statues of Thomas Jefferson and Sidney Lanier, a poet who served in the Confederate Army.

Duke officials are investigating the incident.