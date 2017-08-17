× Defense asks verdict be thrown out for Corbett Trial for jury misconduct

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Defense attorneys for both Molly Corbett Martens and Thomas Martens have filed a “motion for appropriate relief” in the trial that ended with a guilty verdict of second-degree murder for the wife and her father in the death of Irish-native Jason Corbett.

Judge David Lee sentenced them each to 20-25 years in prison.

Thomas Marten’s defense lawyer David Freedman says these motions can be common, and they have the right to file this within 10 days of a verdict.

The motion claims the jury may have looked at media reports on the trial, or even had private conversations between jurors, which was against the judge’s instructions.

It will be up to Judge Lee to consider the motion and the state has 10 days to respond.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys have appealed the court’s decision, which will go to the North Carolina Court of appeals before a panel of three judges.

Freedman expects the appeal to be heard sometime in the summer of 2018.

