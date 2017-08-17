× Clemson basketball team ‘safe’ after van plows into crowd in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — The Clemson University men’s basketball team is “safe” after a van rammed into a crowd of people in the heart of Barcelona Thursday morning.

The team was in a hotel near Las Ramblas when the crash happened.

Everyone in our group in Barcelona is safe. Car attack was right outside of our hotel and we are on lockdown. — CU BBall Managers (@ClemsonManagers) August 17, 2017

Clemson Athletics spokesman Joe Galbraith released a statement on Twitter around noon Thursday, saying they are “safe and secure.”

“We’ve been in contact with our men’s basketball program currently in Barcelona and the entire travel party is safe and secure,” the statement read, in part. “Our thoughts are with the people of Barcelona and those injured at this time.”

Travel party with Clemson men's basketball team currently in Barcelona is safe and secure… pic.twitter.com/GsmmGha2dR — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) August 17, 2017

The team has been in Barcelona on an overseas trip, the Post and Courier reports. Clemson’s final exhibition game scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled.

Officials say there are a “number of deaths” and “many injuries.” The incident is being treated as a terror attack.