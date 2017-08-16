WSFCS looking for male role models to help welcome kids back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system are looking for male role models to help welcome their students back to school.

"We want to say, 'Hey we are here to support you and we are going to see you through,'" Ashley Academy Principal Scarlet Linville said. "It takes a lot of people, a lot of arms, eyes, ears and legs to show these students people care."

Ashley Academy along with Gibson Elementary and North Hills Elementary are looking for men to welcome the students on Aug. 28.

Linville is asking the men who show up at her academy to commit to volunteering 10 hours of their time throughout the year to serve as a mentor.

"We are here to strengthen the male presences in the public school system," said Rev. Dr. Lamant Williams, who is helping lead the effort. His nonprofit, Triad Mentoring Coalition, is helping find those volunteers. Last year they provided 125 mentors.

"When parents are involved, a child's ability to succeed increases but the research shows that it increases even more when a father is involved -- the chances of success doubles."

While they are looking for men, women are welcomed too.

"We recognize women play dual roles and grandparents too," Linville said. "So it's open to everyone."

To sign up to welcome students on the first day contact Ashley, Gibson or North Hills elementary schools. To sign up to volunteer at Ashley Academy visit triadmentors.org.