Wrestling legend Ric Flair remains in critical condition after colon surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wrestling legend Ric Flair remains in critical condition following colon surgery on Tuesday, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Flair underwent surgery to remove a blockage that was the “catalyst” for several different health issues — including kidney failure. He is currently on kidney dialysis, the newsletter reported.

Legacy Talent CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni confirmed the surgery was a “success” on Twitter, saying Flair is facing a “long road ahead.”

Fellow wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan, took to social to wish the Nature Boy a quick recovery,

“Ric Flair only prayers, love and positive thoughts. Now it’s time to kick out because you can and you will always be ‘The Man’ my brother.”

