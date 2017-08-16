× Wrecks slow traffic on I-85 in Guilford County; at least 1 injured

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two wrecks have slowed traffic on southbound Interstate 85 in Guilford County, according to Guilford County dispatchers.

Both wrecks happened near the I-85/Business 85 split Wednesday afternoon.

The first wreck was reported at 2:59 p.m. and involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

The second wreck involved four vehicles and a tractor-trailer.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene of one of the wrecks, but dispatchers did not say why they were called.

At least one person has been taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Traffic is being diverted off of I-85 South into Interstate 73.

Accident that left 85 southbound closed at exit 119 near Groomtown Rd. One lane now open, standby for details pic.twitter.com/84jYppxAgT — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 16, 2017