Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alamance County child abuse -- a couple charged with this in court today. What we know about the two victims.

Crash reconstruction -- with this on track to be the deadliest year for auto crashes in Greensboro in a decade, what exactly this special police team does and why it's so important.

And total eclipse of the heart -- you gotta love this play on words. Where you can find significant pet adoption savings starting this Monday.

We'll see you in a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.