Getting behind the wheel can be a challenge for older drivers.

For their safety, there are certain features elderly individuals want their car to have before driving:

Lane Departure Warning

Automatic High Beams

Back Up Camera

Blind Spot Warning

Drowsy Driver Alert

Voice Activated Navigation System

Keyless Entry/Push Button Start

Crash Mitigation Technology

For more information, contact Retirement Specialist Linda Pritchett through her website or at (336) 292-3875.