Thomas Davis signs 1-year extension with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For at least one more year, the Carolina Panthers’ all-time leader in tackles will remain in Charlotte.

The Panthers announced Tuesday it has signed linebacker Thomas Davis to a one-year contract extension.

The $6.75 million deal runs through the 2018 season, ESPN reports.

“Everybody knows how I feel about being a Carolina Panther,” Davis said in a statement. “This extension solidifies me being here for the rest of my career, and I’m excited about that.”

.@ThomasDavisSDTM has signed an extension and is now under contract through 2018! https://t.co/DWJ1k59hlh — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 15, 2017

Davis was drafted by the Panthers with the 14th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

“Thomas is still playing fast and at a high-level, and the intensity and passion that he brings to the game is unmatched,” said linebacker coach Al Holcomb. “He is the ultimate leader, and to continue to have a player and a man of his magnitude on our team is extremely important. I’m excited for Thomas, his family and our organization.”