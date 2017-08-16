Thomas Davis signs 1-year extension with Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For at least one more year, the Carolina Panthers’ all-time leader in tackles will remain in Charlotte.
The Panthers announced Tuesday it has signed linebacker Thomas Davis to a one-year contract extension.
The $6.75 million deal runs through the 2018 season, ESPN reports.
“Everybody knows how I feel about being a Carolina Panther,” Davis said in a statement. “This extension solidifies me being here for the rest of my career, and I’m excited about that.”
Davis was drafted by the Panthers with the 14th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.
“Thomas is still playing fast and at a high-level, and the intensity and passion that he brings to the game is unmatched,” said linebacker coach Al Holcomb. “He is the ultimate leader, and to continue to have a player and a man of his magnitude on our team is extremely important. I’m excited for Thomas, his family and our organization.”