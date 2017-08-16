Prostate Cancer: MRI fusion biopsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the last few weeks, Cone Health has adopted a new method of biopsy that allows specialists to target the exact area they need to examine. The prostate is one of the few areas of the body in which abnormal tissue can’t be seen with traditional imaging technology which is normally used to guide a biopsy, such as ultrasound. The new MRI Fusion Biopsy allows specialists to target the abnormal tissue and reduce the need for repeat biopsies, which are sometimes necessary in order to be certain of a cancer diagnosis.

Until recently, providers couldn’t be sure exactly where the possibly cancerous tissue was, so they would biopsy many different areas of the prostate. Now, with MRI fusion biopsy, specialists use an MRI image that is fused with a live, real-time ultrasound to guide them as they biopsy the correct tissue needed for testing.

Currently, the MRI fusion biopsy is conducted after an individual receives a biopsy that is negative but has an increasingly elevated PSA level. The Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test measures the blood level of PSA, a protein that is produced by the prostate gland. The higher a man’s PSA level, the more likely it is that he has prostate cancer. Our community is fortunate as Cone Health has an exceptional network of primary care providers, urologists and oncology-related medical professionals dedicated to delivering the best quality care to patients with prostate cancer.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Benjamin Herrick is a urologist in Greensboro and a member of the Cone Health medical staff. He received a Bachelor of Science in environmental science from the University of North Carolina in 2000 and his master’s degree in physiology from Georgetown in 2004. Dr. Herrick also received a Doctor of Medicine from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in 2008. He completed his residency in general surgery in 2010 and in urology in 2014 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.