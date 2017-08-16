× Person shot near Erwin Montessori School in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot near Erwin Montessori School in Greensboro Wednesday evening.

Greensboro police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of East Bessemer Avenue and Dockery Street at 7:46 p.m., according to Lt. J.W. Moore.

A victim was found in the parking lot of the school with a gunshot wound.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

No suspect information has been released.