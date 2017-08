Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of Business 85 in Jamestown Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. near the Kivett Drive exit. The crash closed the right lane of the roadway.

The road is expected to be closed for nearly five hours.

No injuries were reported.

The truck is overturned right by the Bus 85 on ramp at Kivett Drive. That ramp is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/1GhwVnGHrZ — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 16, 2017

Overturned tractor trailer on Bus 85 near Kivett Drive at the Jamestown, High Point City line. pic.twitter.com/jHcpQdVGxi — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 16, 2017