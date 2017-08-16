NC carjacking suspect may have drowned while fleeing from police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three armed men carjacked a former Marine in a North Carolina parking lot Monday night, WSOC reports.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a carjacking call at Ed’s Tavern in Charlotte.

Police said a 31-year-old ex-Marine went to get some food because the power had gone out in his apartment.

As he was leaving, he was approached by three men with guns, police said.

A short time later, officers located a red sedan used during the carjacking and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver took off and there was a short chase.

The two people in the car jumped and ran from the vehicle.

Officers took one of the suspects, Jerry McCorey, into custody. He is charged with armed robbery and fleeing to elude police.

Officers didn’t find the second suspect but found footprints and belongings at the edge of Irwin Creek.

“It’s a shame that happened,” customer Ramsey Marra said. “We don’t know for sure he is dead, though if he is, I hate it. Never wish that on anybody.”

Police and firefighters spent Tuesday morning searching the creek near Barringer Drive but ended the search.

Investigators said they located the victim’s vehicle at a home in the Wilmore neighborhood through the OnStar system, but could not find the other suspect.