Man accused of raping 7-year-old girl ‘thousands of times’

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A 32-year-old Utah man is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl “thousands of times.”

Victor Francisco Michel-Lara faces two counts of first-degree rape of a child in connection with the alleged assault, according to The Spectrum.

During an interview with police, Michel-Lara said he sexually assaulted the girl “many times in the last six months.”

The 7-year-old told police it was “thousands of times.”

The 32-year-old told investigators that the assaults accidentally happened twice while they were “rough housing” and “jumping around” after a shower.

Michel-Lara is also being held on an immigration detainer.