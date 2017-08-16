Kaleideum recalls some eclipse glasses

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kaleideum is asking people who bought eclipse viewing glasses from the museum since July 27 to return them because the glasses may not provide adequate protection, museum officials said Tuesday.

Some of the museum’s shipments may have contained glasses that did not come from NASA and AAS (American Astronomical Society) approved manufacturers, meaning they may not block out the harmful rays, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Expert say even brief unprotected glimpses of the sun during the eclipse on Monday can cause eye problems, including blindness.

“If you purchased glasses from the SciShop on or after July 27, we cannot guarantee their safety,” a statement from the museum — formerly SciWorks and the Children’s Museum — read.