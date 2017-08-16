Hope Hicks to become next White House communications director

WASHINGTON — Hope Hicks has been named interim White House communications director, Fox News reports.

Hicks, who has worked with President Donald Trump for years, takes over the position left vacant after Anthony Scaramucci was ousted last month.

As the White House senior communications adviser, Hicks helps shape Trump’s messaging. She was a public relations professional for the Trump Organization before becoming one of the first people to join Trump’s campaign press team.

Her relationship with Trump began while she was working for Hiltzik Strategies, a New York public relations firm founded by Matthew Hiltzik, a longtime Hillary Clinton supporter. She eventually left the firm to work for the Trump Organization and worked on several projects, including Ivanka Trump’s fashion line and Trump resorts.

She will fill the role until the White House finds a permanent replacement.

Sr. communications adviser Hope Hicks likely to take on role of White House communications director, sources say https://t.co/ST36KjPKqB pic.twitter.com/tnSV68epRQ — CNN (@CNN) August 16, 2017