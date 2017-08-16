Harry C. Morgan Scholarship helps engineering students reach their goals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- "My dad was born in 1906. He went to school through the 8th grade, had to quit to go get a job in the steel mill up in Pennsylvania, so he worked all that time and never had an opportunity to do things for other people," said Dave Morgan.

But today, nearly 20 years after his death, Harry C. Morgan is giving back in a big way.

His son Dave -- an independent contractor-- created a scholarship through the Winston-Salem Foundation in his father's name.

"It's an opportunity to pay back because my dad never had the opportunity," Morgan says.

Established in 2012, 15 engineering students have received the Harry C. Morgan Scholarship over the years-- including Vincent Patella.

"I was shocked when I got it to be honest," Patella said. "That was a great surprise."

Vincent, now a junior at NC State, spoke at this year's Scholarship Celebration Breakfast about the difference it's made in his life.

"Having the scholarship that I got, and it's four years renewable, it was amazing," he said. "It helped keep me debt free which I mean, I couldn't imagine doing it before."

And Morgan hopes each of the recipients like Vincent will one day do something similar to pay it forward like he did for his dad.

"We've already touched a lot of kids that were in this room this morning," Morgan said. "Just think if we could double that."