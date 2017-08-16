× George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush: We must reject ‘hatred in all forms’

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush released a joint statement denouncing “hatred in all forms” following Charlottesville.

The release read, “America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms. As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights. We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country.”

Statement by former Presidents @GeorgeHWBush and George W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/ssNQKmeYNm — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) August 16, 2017

James Alex Fields, of Ohio, is suspected of driving his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Saturday. Heather Heyer was killed and 19 others were injured in the attack.