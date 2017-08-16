Forsyth County party chairs react to Trump’s take on Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Forsyth County Republican Party Chair Brian Miller says what happened in Charlottesville over the weekend was disheartening and un-American.

"I can't find anything redeeming about the whole issue," Miller said.

President Donald Trump has condemned extremist groups involved in rallies turned riots that left one person dead, but for some it took too long.

"He has just shown a pattern of being very hesitant and slow in criticizing the alternative rights and white nationalists," Chair of Forsyth County Democrats Eric Ellison said.

But Miller believes the president took time to review all the facts before speaking out.

"Not to pick on President Obama but there were several instances where he jumped to immediate conclusions and made statements and pronouncements before the facts were in and it shed an unfortunate light on the situation," Miller said.

Trump ultimately pointed the finger, blaming both sides during a press conference Tuesday, saying "You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was very violent."

Saying both sides are to blame was not a good answer for some Democrats.

"Trying to make the equivalency between his language, leftists and white supremacists, and put them all on the same equal ground. It's appalling," Ellison said.

"The president is in a tough situation, he's being attacked and it does not matter what he says, it will not be acceptable," Miller said.

One thing both parties chairs agree on: there is a racism problem in America, but both believe it is held by a small minority of Americans.