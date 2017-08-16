Elementary school teacher accused of letting students do LSD at her home

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A 48-year-old Ohio elementary school teacher is accused of letting teens do LSD in her home.

Amy Panzeca, who is a fifth-grade teacher at Five Points Elementary School in Dayton, is charged with permitting drug abuse, endangering children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, WKEF reports.

Authorities say Panzeca allowed her son to sell LSD to 20-30 students. She’s also accused of letting teenagers do the drug at her home.

Panzeca is currently on paid administrative leave. A long-term substitute will take her place when school starts later this week.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday. If convicted, she could face up to seven years in jail.