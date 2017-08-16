Durham protester makes plea to sheriff: ‘There’s a right side and a wrong side’

DURHAM, N.C. — Takiyah Thompson, who admitted she helped bring down the Confederate statue in Durham, is making a plea to the Durham County sheriff.

“We’re actually calling for the Sheriff and the County Commissioner to drop all charges,” Thompson told WTVD. “There’s a right side and a wrong side. We’re asking the County Commissioner and the Sheriff to stand on the right side and not to stand on the side of white supremacy in this instance.”

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews said Tuesday that nobody is getting away with damaging the Confederate statue.

Thompson, who is out on bond, climbed a ladder to the top of the statue to tie a rope around its neck before the crowd tore it down.

She is charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue, damage to real property, participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500.

“Vandalism is not a strong enough word,” Thompson said. “We destroyed it. It’s gone. And that’s what we plan to do with white supremacy.”

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday called for the removal of Confederate monuments.

Cooper wrote, “Some people cling to the belief that the Civil War was fought over states’ rights. But history is not on their side. We cannot continue to glorify a war against the United States of America fought in the defense of slavery. These monuments should come down.”